Oct 25, 2017

ABC salary details revealed … murdered journo’s family inherits lawsuit … notorious photographer dropped …

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has revealed details of ABC presenter salaries at Senate estimates, saying the highest-paid presenter is a woman.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has revealed some details of ABC presenter salaries at Senate estimates, and the family of a murdered Maltese journalist has been left to face a defamation case against her.

One thought on "ABC salary details revealed … murdered journo's family inherits lawsuit … notorious photographer dropped …

  1. Woopwoop

    Let’s ope the recent kerfuffle about salaries paid to commercial presenters will put the ABC’s salaries in perspective.