 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Companies

Oct 24, 2017

Salmon giant Tassal needs to admit it’s losing the war on climate change

Tasmanian salmon farming giant Tassal has been beleaguered by falling domestic prices and environmental negligence. What can the giant do to mend its ways?

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

All fish stink. Some stink more than others. When it comes to salmon company Tassal, there is a growing band of critics who think the odour is getting worse.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment