Saville: Kevin Rudd launches an invigorating, Clinton-esque book tour
We know what you're thinking, but don't worry: this 600 page odyssey of the Milky Bar Kid is only the first of two volumes.
Oct 24, 2017
How politicians behave after losing office is very revealing – do they shoulder responsibility for the defeat or point the finger at others? In their recent memoirs, neither Hillary Clinton nor Kevin Rudd appears willing to accept blame for their losses. Where statesmanship and analysis are required, we have pages of justification and score-settling, which is a disservice to the reader. Could they please get some therapy so they write something insightful? And if you are going to write a book with a high body count, could it at least be entertaining like The Latham Diaries?
24 thoughts on “Saville: Kevin Rudd launches an invigorating, Clinton-esque book tour”
Was this meant to be a book review or just an opportunity to sneer at ‘the milky bar kid’? I guess I found out the book has 600 pages, so the article wasn’t a complete waste of time.
KRuddy bio? 10 years later? Who cares?
I tip it won’t be a bestseller.
600 pages??
9 lines is enough.
Climate change moral challenge . Big fail
Pink batts fiasco. Big Fail
Enriching multinational top tier construction companies to build school shelters . Winner!
NBN initial concept. Winner!
Mining resources tax. Big fail!
$1000 bucks each to stimulate the economy. Winner!!
Fucking up the illegal immigration solution . Massive winner!!
Plunging the country into huge debt. Massive winner!!
Petulant grub and sore loser? Gold medal!!