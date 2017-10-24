Saville: Kevin Rudd launches an invigorating, Clinton-esque book tour
We know what you're thinking, but don't worry: this 600 page odyssey of the Milky Bar Kid is only the first of two volumes.
Oct 24, 2017
We know what you're thinking, but don't worry: this 600 page odyssey of the Milky Bar Kid is only the first of two volumes.
How politicians behave after losing office is very revealing – do they shoulder responsibility for the defeat or point the finger at others? In their recent memoirs, neither Hillary Clinton nor Kevin Rudd appears willing to accept blame for their losses. Where statesmanship and analysis are required, we have pages of justification and score-settling, which is a disservice to the reader. Could they please get some therapy so they write something insightful? And if you are going to write a book with a high body count, could it at least be entertaining like The Latham Diaries?
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “Saville: Kevin Rudd launches an invigorating, Clinton-esque book tour”
Why pay so much attention if the man irritates you?
There is no difference between Margot’s critical comments and the ones that are attributed to Rudd.
I guess all this will improve his sales.
Who’s the more delusional – Rudd or Abbott?
Rudd actually achieved things during his time as PM (the Forgotten Generation apology, removed discrimination for superannuation, aged care, pensions, Medicare etc for same sex couples, launched a premium NBN). He attempted to extract more taxes from the big miners but was foiled by a $20M advertising campaign, the Murdoch press & some nervous ALP MPs…but at least he tried. Ditto with an emissions trading scheme, he tried (& was supported by Turnbull, no less, how easily we forget).
Abbott, on the other hand, can boast no notch on the achievement post. He behaved as though still in Opposition. He ordered Turnbull to bugger up the NBN (executed superbly by our current PM) & was, generally, a dud. Oh I nearly forgot, give Abbott credit where deserved, he made HRH Prince Philip a knight.
You clearly haven’t read Hillary’s book. She takes responsibility for the election loss in her preface and also talks about shortcomings in her campaign.
There also is no doubt that the timing of the Comey interventions worked against her.
She also won the popular vote by 3 million.
So it is disappointing to red your account.