Razer: we finally reached peak Q&A
This week's Q&A episode on marriage equality was billed as a “debate” and was boiled down to its noisome essence. Which is to say, it said things that have been already said and said.
Oct 24, 2017
The ABC describes its program Q&A as “democracy in action”. We cannot be sure that Cleisthenes of Athens would agree. I can’t be sure if you agree, but I did take a straw poll yesterday while preparing to review last night’s episode, and found that six out of seven democratic Crikey readers did not much care to even talk about this show.
21 thoughts on “Razer: we finally reached peak Q&A”
I’ve long contended that Emma Alberici would be a much better fit than Tony “that’s probably the most important question anybody on this freak show has asked in years but I’ll take it as a comment” Jones. The way he smugly wrapped up the show last night by proclaiming that the panel he just mediated provided the “respectful debate” that our public discourse has so lacked was the worst. He is the fucking worst.
I know, right?
I mean, how can broadcasters be so deluded into believing that they haven’t heard these arguments over and again?
Jones is tight and quick on his feet and should, really, have the confidence to allow people to step out further than what his own limited understanding of reason allows. He must be intelligent enough to know that there are people more intelligent, right?
I fear that this is the condescension, and the delusion, of the ABC. They think that we are all stupid. That we need to hear the same things over and again.
Sure, this might increase ratings. I honestly believe many watch Q&A because it is so dependable. But it can surely afford to be more dependably undependable. Get anyone outside Jones’ sphere of knowledge, and he dismisses them. And, yes. I agree. He cuts off some of the most interesting questions.