Razer: we finally reached peak Q&A
This week's Q&A episode on marriage equality was billed as a “debate” and was boiled down to its noisome essence. Which is to say, it said things that have been already said and said.
Oct 24, 2017
The ABC describes its program Q&A as “democracy in action”. We cannot be sure that Cleisthenes of Athens would agree. I can’t be sure if you agree, but I did take a straw poll yesterday while preparing to review last night’s episode, and found that six out of seven democratic Crikey readers did not much care to even talk about this show.
2 thoughts on “Razer: we finally reached peak Q&A”
I hope I can still call my daughter Possum when she is in her 40s.
I can’t watch QandA because of the number of times it has aired unopposed transphobic comment. Apparently Magda did ok, which is nice but the airing of outright prejudice as debate is far too much for me. Watching this train wreck of a program masquerading as debate is akin to torture.