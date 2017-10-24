Who was John Sorell? Newsroom legend’s legacy of abuse revealed.
As Tracey Spicer announced this week she was investigating sexual predators in the media, she also named a serial harasser as John Sorell. But who was he?
As veteran broadcaster Tracey Spicer announced last week she was investigating serial sexual predators in the Australian media, she also named one of the men whose misconduct she described in her recent memoir. John Sorell was a legend in the Melbourne news industry — an old-school newsman who was behind Nine’s news ratings successes in the 1980s and ’90s.
2 thoughts on “Who was John Sorell? Newsroom legend’s legacy of abuse revealed.”
Didn’t child-porn connoisseur Ben McCormack also “investigate serial sexual predators”?
And didn’t Adam Whittington (the possibly-registered-nonce paid by Tara Brown to punch a nanna during her second botched child-snatching), also “investigate serial sexual predators” in the Phillipines?
And were Sorell or McCormack subject to the relentless hounding of “predators”? Even now?
I’m trying to understand how you describe Sorells as “an era now gone”, and how Riminton can say that he “would not survive in a newsroom today”; because for the ocean of shock professed by the Nine newsroom at THEIR predators’ outings, nobody’s sneaking into the newsroom in the dead of night and PLACING the turds in your punchbowl (though admittedly they float to the surface a bit more easily these days).
The legal community has Peter Faris; the scientific community has Haruko Obokata (or rather, a list that includes Obokata); politics has Mal Colston; the police have Denis Tanner.
Who are YOUR personae-non-grata? What line would THEY have to cross?
Couldn’t exist today? As long as there are toadies willing to tug their forelocks, grovel and obey, yes sir, no sir, 3 dirty bags full sir, there will be abuse – in every hierarchy.
It is the nature of the Beast.
None of the scandals du jour could exist without minions (myrmidons to our Spartan correspondent) keen & eager to enable the execrable behaviour in the hope/expectation that their turn will arrive, sooner rather than later.