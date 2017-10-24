NBN farce the result of a neoliberal absurdity
Malcolm Turnbull says we shouldn't have started from where we did on the NBN -- problem is, we didn't have much choice, thanks to market economics.
Oct 24, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull says we shouldn't have started from where we did on the NBN -- problem is, we didn't have much choice, thanks to market economics.
The Prime Minister urgently needs a better line about the NBN. Malcolm Turnbull’s response to every question about the NBN since the 2013 election has been to blame Labor for spending too much on fibre-to-the-premises technology, overseeing a slow rollout and treating the NBN as an asset, thus keeping it in the capital account of the budget and out of the budget deficit. But that’s been going on for four years now, and — for reasons both within his control and beyond it — voters associate the growing debacle around the network entirely with him.
Powered by Taboola
13 thoughts on “NBN farce the result of a neoliberal absurdity”
This idea of leaving and/or selling essential services to the private sector is incredibly naïve and dare I say stupid. It is treating the market place as if it is full of saints, who really want the very best for everyone, instead of seeing the participants in the market place are open to human frailties like greed, vanity, accumulation of power, arrogance and ignorance. Neoliberalism has been used as a rational for the wealthy and powerful to get wealthier and more powerful!! I don’t know if Milton Freidman actually believed that his economic system would contribute to every person’s wellbeing and future, maybe he did, or maybe he just didn’t trust governments – surely it is time to reconsider and do the right thing for the WHOLE community!!!