NBN farce the result of a neoliberal absurdity
Malcolm Turnbull says we shouldn't have started from where we did on the NBN -- problem is, we didn't have much choice, thanks to market economics.
Oct 24, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull says we shouldn't have started from where we did on the NBN -- problem is, we didn't have much choice, thanks to market economics.
The Prime Minister urgently needs a better line about the NBN. Malcolm Turnbull’s response to every question about the NBN since the 2013 election has been to blame Labor for spending too much on fibre-to-the-premises technology, overseeing a slow rollout and treating the NBN as an asset, thus keeping it in the capital account of the budget and out of the budget deficit. But that’s been going on for four years now, and — for reasons both within his control and beyond it — voters associate the growing debacle around the network entirely with him.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “NBN farce the result of a neoliberal absurdity”
Not only does the buck never stop at Turnbull’s desk, it doesn’t even slow down for a look.
Turnbull and Abbott will be long remembered as the twin Errol Flynns of aussie politics, they have fucked everything they touched….
As was also covered in John Menadue’s blog, the real problem was with the selling of the vertically integrated Telecom/Telstra.
It had to be split beforehand, the network had to remain in public ownership. As with so many things, our troubles today go directly back to decisions made by those pious fools, Howard and Costello.
I can’t even blame Abbott that much, although he is also pivotal. How can you lay blame on a foolish child.
Lamentable. So many bad decisions piled one on top of the other.
Facing a threat to his income source and influence Murdoch engaged prominent silk “Tosser” Turnbull to nobble the NBN – and he succeeded masterfully under Abbott, before passing the victim to Fifield for the last Right’s.
…. Imagine what the “great businessman” Turnbull could have done with it?
So which is the “real Malcolm”?
Abbott is not a child, he knew what he was doing, building NBN gold plated for the wealthy. Abbott and Turnbull tried to wreck this every way that they could. They kept changing plans, included clapped out infrastructure that had to be abandoned and used fttn when any fool knows it would be a stuff up. It also replaced ADSL that worked with half assed NBN that didn’t. Had we stuck with fttp we would all be better off. How can it be that opposite sides of the same street have different protocols. My daughter has fttp it is fantastic. Private enterprise would never have built the NBN because it is needed in regional and rural ares. They would not have gone there it had to be government.
Well said. Seems to me it’s the basic requirement of expecting the NBN to turn a profit which is ruining the project. That might have seemed a necessary sweetener at the height of the neoliberal mania a decade ago, but now the public would be quite happy with an NBN that stays owned by the government and runs at a loss if necessary to make its high-speed network work. Turnbull definitely owns this eff-up.