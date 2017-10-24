 Menu lock
Oct 24, 2017

Documents show libertarian lobby gets a helping hand from big government

While the Institute of Public Affairs likes government kept small, it's happy to use its research services where it can take them.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Institute of Public Affairs famously likes its government as it likes its coffee — small, white and bitter. But not so much that it’s not prepared to use government as a research arm.

One thought on “Documents show libertarian lobby gets a helping hand from big government

  1. Saugoof

    “The Institute of Public Affairs famously likes its government as it likes its coffee — small, white and bitter.” – That’s perfect!