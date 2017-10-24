Documents show libertarian lobby gets a helping hand from big government
While the Institute of Public Affairs likes government kept small, it's happy to use its research services where it can take them.
Oct 24, 2017
The Institute of Public Affairs famously likes its government as it likes its coffee — small, white and bitter. But not so much that it’s not prepared to use government as a research arm.
“The Institute of Public Affairs famously likes its government as it likes its coffee — small, white and bitter.” – That’s perfect!