Crikey Worm: Rudd joins the NBN blame game
Good morning, early birds. Kevin Rudd has hit back at the government's blame-shifting for the NBN debacle, and Australian refugee lawyers fight to keep the Manus Island detention centre open. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
2 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Rudd joins the NBN blame game”
Rudd can afford to be smug on this, can’t he? Morrow obviously got his job because of his Masters in diplomatic confabulation. And I couldn’t buy a used car from Fifield.
Its also sadly ironic that ultra perfoming internet would probably prove to be have greater defence capability than those out of date jets and subs we are buying, and would cost considerably less.
The ‘blame game’ over NBN costs and the very high costs of individual connections such as the Bowling Club in Tasmania are the usual political gambits of placing ugly trees in the media so no one notices the forest. From an economic standpoint connecting the Invermay Bowling Club to the NBN makes no sense. But that is true too of ‘the bush’ – all those premises in smaller towns and remote communities, farms and isolated houses that could not possibly justify – on economic grounds – connection to the NBN. They will be connected, by two dedicated satellites for heaven’s sake. And some wireless. And even some fibre. Right from Day 1 they were to be connected and I believe it is the sole issue on which every political party represented in the Parliament were and are agreed on. So don’t be hypocrites: if you can justify the massive subsidy for the bush on nation-building or social equity grounds you cannot logically object to connecting high cost premises in cities. Where’s Henry Ergas when you need him?