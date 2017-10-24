Tips and rumours
Katter contains multitudes ... Winston Peters vs Julie Bishop ... Rudd gives his opinion (again) ...
Oct 24, 2017
Katter contains multitudes ... Winston Peters vs Julie Bishop ... Rudd gives his opinion (again) ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Tips and rumours”
Re: Bob Katter…my politics are almost entirely opposite to Bob’s take. However, I forgive him many things, because he is a self confessed long term member of the CFMEU!!!!!
There is still hope!