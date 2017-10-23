No case for dragging politicians’ personal lives through the media
Politicians' personal lives should always be a no-go unless there's a compelling public interest case for dragging them through the media.
If you work in the press gallery, you’ll hear regular rumours about the personal lives of politicians. Usually, they’re wrong. Often they’re circulated not by someone’s political opponents in another party but by party enemies — shit-sheets are almost invariably internal documents.
it seems that only labor politicians private lives are dragged into public view, nee cheryl kernot, gareth evens, paul keating and their characters assassinated by the media, nee julia gilliard, while its seems O.K for coalition federal and state politicians to jump into out of marriage relationships or leave the wives for younger women, according to the media, their right to privacy must be protected, can you imagine the furore if any labor politician was having a bit on the side, what was said about paul keating was enough to show how low the right wing of politics practice their hypocrisy and double standards