 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Oct 23, 2017

No case for dragging politicians’ personal lives through the media

Politicians' personal lives should always be a no-go unless there's a compelling public interest case for dragging them through the media.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

If you work in the press gallery, you’ll hear regular rumours about the personal lives of politicians. Usually, they’re wrong. Often they’re circulated not by someone’s political opponents in another party but by party enemies — shit-sheets are almost invariably internal documents.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment