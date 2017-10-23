No case for dragging politicians’ personal lives through the media
Politicians' personal lives should always be a no-go unless there's a compelling public interest case for dragging them through the media.
If you work in the press gallery, you’ll hear regular rumours about the personal lives of politicians. Usually, they’re wrong. Often they’re circulated not by someone’s political opponents in another party but by party enemies — shit-sheets are almost invariably internal documents.
