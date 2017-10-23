Mayne: Murdoch’s support of James Packer reaches peak saturation
The Weekend Australian dedicated 8800 words to the Crown exec, arguably the greatest broadside of Packer content since Kerry Packer's death in 2005
Wow! Talk about a contrast. On Wednesday, James Packer’s Crown Resorts was at its taciturn best issuing this brief ASX statement in response to independent MP Andrew Wilkie’s whistleblower stink bomb dropped in Federal Parliament.
4 thoughts on “Mayne: Murdoch’s support of James Packer reaches peak saturation”
Well, if the damned fool hangs around with the Trumpistas…..
“two highest business priorities going forward.” What are his two highest business priorities going backward?
We observe what struggles against the system an honest man must suffer while trying to save people from themselves. Wilkie has integrity & determination, he fights a David vs Goliath battle.
One suspects there are so many backhanders & payoffs within the gambling licensing industry that good will never overcome evil.
Packer laments he was let down by former senior executives and chairman last year when several Crown executives were arrested in China. He says he wasn’t on the board then. No he wasn’t because he had stepped down of his own accord early last year, before the arrests. His choice. Did he have an inkling that something might blow up after Crown illegally and actively recruited gambling whales in China, and therefore made sure he was off the board if a blow up occurred and therefore could not be around to answer any questions or be in any way responsible as a director? I think he was living in Israel at the time nobbing with the Israeli prime minister. And last week when allegations were made about Crown employees fixing poker machines to enable faster and higher bets, Packer is conveniently again a long way away from Australia and therefore not around to have pesky questions flung at him. How clever is he? What a self serving article aimed at eliciting compassion for a lost Packer that was in last weekend’s Australian.