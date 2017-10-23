 Menu lock
Oct 23, 2017

Crikey Worm: NBN routed

Good morning, early birds. NBN CEO Bill Morrow has warned the company will struggle to ever make a profit (as it is required to do), and New South Wales and Victoria top the states' economic scorecard. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

SLIM RETURNS ON BROADBAND NETWORK

The National Broadband Network is at risk of never making a profit because of competition from mobile networks, the company’s chief executive Bill Morrow has told Fairfax papers. The company is required to eventually turn a profit and repay government loans, though Morrow predicts the government will either have to regulate to the company’s advantage or put more money into the scheme. 

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: NBN routed

  1. Wallywonga

    Well we all know where the responsibilty lies for the nbn pile of poo, HM A… hole. He’s shaped and coloured it to be a fitting symbol, tribute to his neoliberal enterprise and political skills. God bless him!