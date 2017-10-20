Michaelia Cash’s jobs figures don’t add up
The Employment Minister tends to boast impressive figures in her monthly report on jobs growth, but just a little digging turns up a lot of fool's gold.
In her monthly jobs media release which has become as predictable as it is deceptive, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash boasts “Twelve months of consecutive jobs growth — employment at record high.”
