Why has the euthanasia debate been less feral than that of marriage equality?
The battle surrounding assisted-dying legislation has been muted compared to the fist-fight that has been the push for marriage equality.
Oct 20, 2017
The battle surrounding assisted-dying legislation has been muted compared to the fist-fight that has been the push for marriage equality.
Back in September, Quadrant writer Geoffrey Luck decided somebody had to say it. “LGBTQIA people are not only not normal, they are not natural,” Luck wrote, repeating something that many people have said, thought, and written, over hundreds of years. Those supporting a Yes vote in the marriage survey, he added, were part of a “totalitarian movement”.
Powered by Taboola
27 thoughts on “Why has the euthanasia debate been less feral than that of marriage equality?”
The difference between the levels of vitriol between assisted suicide and the other issues is that for most people the assisted suicide issue is hypothetical. The terminally ill who have undergone every possible treatment option and who know their death is very close will if palliative care is effective will reach acceptance of their fate. The rest of us who are still in an almost childlike state, of death being something a long way off, do not see the issue as relevant to us. It’s something in the future that is totally unpredictable and therefore of secondary importance. It’s like worrying about the weather on a day three weeks away. For most of us we don’t even like to think about our own death and in a sense speculation on the mode of our own death is pretty pointless. It may be a geriatric disease. It may be the rogue bus that runs us down, it may we are in the latest country America wants to invade, but given that their are so many options it’s best not to think about it. As we can’t know and do not wish to think about the mode of our death, worrying about the suffering component of death is even more difficult.
Our life experience of other peoples death, out parents, relatives work mates, friends pets, our spouse will often although not always have a profound influence on how we see death. Being sixty three I have had a whole smorgasbord of deaths to contemplate. This may sound callous or frivolous, but it is not. Everyone of those deaths had an influence on me sometimes profound sometimes not. To be honest in a couple of cases I was relieved when they died, however it is not polite to say so. In all cases however there was always a sadness and sense of loss and the feeling that they are still around. In a sense they are. The ripples in the universe caused by their existence do not end abruptly, but simply fade away as do the ripples on a pond.
The difficulty we face is that there are a small minority of people mostly of religious faith that see it as their job to represent God on this issue. They don’t agree with assisted suicide, they have God on their side and so as the Captains of our Salvation they will decide for us. In most cases these are the same people of the same faiths that stayed; Silent on Vietnam, Silent on Indonesia, Silent on Iraq , Silent on the Palestinians, Silent on South America, Silent on Cuba, Silent on Kosovo, Silence on Cambodia. Need I go on? Their silence condoned the killing of millions of innocent people by the US and UK imperialists in their pursuit of profit and power. By these omissions which are the real measure of how they value life and whose lives they value, they abdicate the right to enter into the debate on the way ordinary people wish to die.
They should mind their own business and move to the city of their religious faith.
Yes it totally astounded me to read Paul Keating’s issue with the Bill. They say the pro mob are playing God. Seems to me they’re the one’s doing so. Keep religion out of important issues that effect our own lives.