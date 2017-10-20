Why has the euthanasia debate been less feral than that of marriage equality?
The battle surrounding assisted-dying legislation has been muted compared to the fist-fight that has been the push for marriage equality.
Back in September, Quadrant writer Geoffrey Luck decided somebody had to say it. “LGBTQIA people are not only not normal, they are not natural,” Luck wrote, repeating something that many people have said, thought, and written, over hundreds of years. Those supporting a Yes vote in the marriage survey, he added, were part of a “totalitarian movement”.
8 thoughts on “Why has the euthanasia debate been less feral than that of marriage equality?”
“The Church sent a pastoral letter to at least a quarter of a million parishioners last week, asking them to “pray” that the bill is defeated.” That worked well!!!!!!!
That people who believe in this stupidity are trying to impose it on the rest of us is a real worry and should be called out at every opportunity.
Re “…former Prime Ministers…”, the Archbishops have obviously been hitting the phones.
1) I wish I could read the article but Crikey’s latest ad. prevents me fom reading it.
2) I never thought I’d criticise Paul Keating but the last minute article he wrote against the Assisted Dying Bill in Victoria revealed a man unable to rise above his religious beliefs. 0 out of 10 Paul Keating.
Yeah I’ve been disappointed with the MPs and other public figures opposing it purely (it seems) on the basis of being Catholic. As people generally don’t choose their religion but inherit it, they should be able to rise above its diktats and think for themselves. Not necessarily saying these individuals haven’t come to an anti-VAD position by themselves, but I have my doubts.
Actually good economical result for the State of Victoria- those with less than 1 year to live will not require expert treatment facilities no hospital bed stay, can be moved to lower cost bed . The high cost of chemotherapy will be saved and therefore lower skilled work force will save on wages. So costs can substantially be reduced . Now doctors will be able to issue certificates of life expectancy and the state can then cease funding chemotherapy in the deemed final year.
@Desmond Graham: I think yours is probably the most disgusting, moronic, immoral, post I’ve ever seen on Crikey. To imply that the only motivation of those seeking passage of assisted dying laws is financial is deeply offensive to any of us who’ve lost in agony someone we love.
What part of the word “voluntary” don’t you understand?
I dunno. Andrew Denton wasn’t thrilled when I noted in this article that I wished the late Stella Young was still with us to kick his arse. https://www.crikey.com.au/2016/05/17/why-i-dont-support-euthanasia/
His email to me about it was titled “A good kick in the Netherlands”.
I think that the debate would have been very different if Stella was still here to participate in it, by the way. From my conversations on the topic, she led quite a few left-wing people (who support the Greens on other social justice issues) to shift their ground regarding euthanasia. I’ve been missing her very much this week.
The intervention of AMA President Gannon and the comeback from Vic AMA has been a fascinating sideline brawl to watch. Bet many members wish they had Brian Owler, back in the seat, who has just come out in support of the Vic Govt Bill. http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-18/ama-apologises-to-mps-for-euthanasia-comments/9061736