For the first time, a blogger makes the Walkley finalists
William Summers, whose readership is usually measured in hundreds rather than thousands, has only been blogging since February.
Oct 20, 2017
A blogger who only started his website this year and whose readership is usually measured in hundreds rather than thousands has been named as a finalist in Australian journalism’s most prestigious awards. He’s the first blogger to be named as a finalist in any Walkley Awards category since bloggers were first allowed to enter in 2013.
2 thoughts on “For the first time, a blogger makes the Walkley finalists”
Given that newspapers such as the Gold Coast Bulletin won’t even run stories criticising a a mayor whose behaviour is described as ‘appalling’ by the Qld CCC, the community depends on bloggers, social media— and of course the ABC—to learn the truth about corruption in their midst.
Imagine not having you’re work ruined by subs or producers or other journos … or spiked by bloody minded editors.