Australians’ love for local car manufacturing is misplaced
The car industry cost Australians billions of dollars based on a misguided sense that car manufacturing was more important than other industries. But in retrospect, it looks cheap.
Oct 20, 2017
For the last few years, on average, around 145,000 people have been retrenched every quarter, or around 1.25% of the workforce. Normally, not a lot of fuss is made about those lost jobs, despite the dislocation caused to workers. Around half are back in the workforce again in the same quarter, the ABS data show.
15 thoughts on “Australians’ love for local car manufacturing is misplaced”
As I’ve said before – the by-products of subsidised (money-go-round) employment beat the by-products of unemployment.