Oct 19, 2017

Where is the government condemnation of Rio Tinto?

The Brits had a go at Rio Tinto and have already settled. The Americans are now having their go. But in Australia, our corporate regulator is studiously silent.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Curiously, the government has had little to say about the strife Rio Tinto and its former CEO, Tom “sovereign risk” Albanese find themselves in with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over the small matter of a $3 billion write-down on its Mozambique coal mine debacle — and what the company told investors about it.

2 thoughts on “Where is the government condemnation of Rio Tinto?

  1. old greybearded one

    C’mon, you don’t go crook at the boss!

  2. Nudiefish

    It is remarkable that we even bother pointing out double standards anymore. Where does it get us? Good effort Bernard for at least having a crack. I can’t see the theme getting picked up by the MSM – or what little remains of the MSM.