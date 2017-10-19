Where is the government condemnation of Rio Tinto?
The Brits had a go at Rio Tinto and have already settled. The Americans are now having their go. But in Australia, our corporate regulator is studiously silent.
Oct 19, 2017
The Brits had a go at Rio Tinto and have already settled. The Americans are now having their go. But in Australia, our corporate regulator is studiously silent.
Curiously, the government has had little to say about the strife Rio Tinto and its former CEO, Tom “sovereign risk” Albanese find themselves in with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over the small matter of a $3 billion write-down on its Mozambique coal mine debacle — and what the company told investors about it.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Where is the government condemnation of Rio Tinto?”
C’mon, you don’t go crook at the boss!
It is remarkable that we even bother pointing out double standards anymore. Where does it get us? Good effort Bernard for at least having a crack. I can’t see the theme getting picked up by the MSM – or what little remains of the MSM.