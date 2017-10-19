Rundle: those opposed to euthanasia are on the side of reason
People opposed to euthanasia are not the "emotional" ones. And, for the moment, it is impossible to justify voluntary assisted dying from a left perspective.
Oct 19, 2017
People opposed to euthanasia are not the "emotional" ones. And, for the moment, it is impossible to justify voluntary assisted dying from a left perspective.
“These people are reacting with emotion, not reason,” it was opined on this morning’s Jon Faine show on Radio Melbourne/774/3LO/SigmaSixGuthrieSound, whatever it’s called these days. The talk was of those advancing the “no” case against voluntary assisted dying, a bill for which is now coming up for a final vote in the Victorian Parliament. It will probably pass, though more narrowly than its proponents might have hoped. I hope it won’t, at least for the moment, so that the issue can be debated in a more expansive and comprehensive fashion. Those voting on the bill who are wavering, should err on the side of prudence and vote it down, for the moment.
Powered by Taboola
31 thoughts on “Rundle: those opposed to euthanasia are on the side of reason”
I don’t see how “legal” euthanasia – as distinct from the real thang, from large shot of morphine to wheeling the patient out into the cold, cold preDawn – could ever obviate the greedy, uncaring rels. too eager to inherit.
It is true that there is no prohibition on suicide but obtaining the means if one is bedridden/institutionalised means someone else must assist and thus be complicit and legally at risk.
Was it Dorothy Parker who wrote “Razors pain you, Rivers are damp, Acids stain you, And drugs cause cramp. Guns aren’t lawful, Nooses give, Gas smells awful. You might as well live”?
Suicide is the ultimately selfish act if one does not ensure the least clean-up mess for those finding the successful corpse.
The best I can think of is a motor cycle at full speed over the Bight cliffs west of Ceduna when no-one is around to have to pick up the pieces.