Rundle: those opposed to euthanasia are on the side of reason
People opposed to euthanasia are not the "emotional" ones. And, for the moment, it is impossible to justify voluntary assisted dying from a left perspective.
Oct 19, 2017
People opposed to euthanasia are not the "emotional" ones. And, for the moment, it is impossible to justify voluntary assisted dying from a left perspective.
“These people are reacting with emotion, not reason,” it was opined on this morning’s Jon Faine show on Radio Melbourne/774/3LO/SigmaSixGuthrieSound, whatever it’s called these days. The talk was of those advancing the “no” case against voluntary assisted dying, a bill for which is now coming up for a final vote in the Victorian Parliament. It will probably pass, though more narrowly than its proponents might have hoped. I hope it won’t, at least for the moment, so that the issue can be debated in a more expansive and comprehensive fashion. Those voting on the bill who are wavering, should err on the side of prudence and vote it down, for the moment.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “Rundle: those opposed to euthanasia are on the side of reason”
Fine article, thank you.
I’ll stick with my preferred compromise position, which is a mutual ’Covenant of Caring’ between pro and anti camps: We opponents will trade our support for the VAD legislation, for the pro case’s support for a year’s mandatory ‘national service’ in the care sector for all Australians, legislated as a concomitant/requisite component of the new Laws. No exemptions for TV celebs, pollies or Dr Deaths either!
How about it, pro-VAD crew? Andrew Denton? Phil Nietschke? Daniel Andrews?
I’m an Aged and Disability Carer for a private company that provides nursing/palliative care in-home, at the top end of the market. (We look after disabled and dying rich/super-well-insured people, ie those who can afford more or less unlimited care, basically.) I can assure anyone who thinks the Parity of Care issue is kind of ‘seperate’ to VAD that it’s anything but. Quality of (available) care is THE issue, in a way. With vanishingly rare exceptions, throw enough money at companies/carers like mine/me, and you can almost always make the ‘unbearable’, the ‘undignified’, the ‘life not worth living’…much less so, and even not so at all.
The authentically rational conclusions are obvious, and a bit awkward for us all. The very best, the most useful, the least controversial, least ethically problematic, the most achievable, the most profound… and obvious…way of rendering more dignified and bearable – joyous, loved, valued, included – the lives of those who’ve drawn a biological short straw…is simply for all of us to pitch in with Care a bit more. Pay more tax, allocate more sector funding, and especially, devote more of our own lives to providing others with more human time, love, interaction…make our own lives more ‘caring for others’ basically.
Yeah. Not very sexy. Not very glam. No great Parly speeches or podcasts or TV shows or Wheeler Centre drinky-winkies in it, I guess….:-/.
I think VAD will get up anyway, and I won’t go to the streets over it. Lots of decency and good will on all sides; many people I work with back it. But personally I’ll only support State-sanctioned VAD if and when Australians simultaneously support State-sanctioned, universal, compulsory care sector ‘national service’. Seems like an obvious, mutually-supportive compromise to me, to be honest!
Again, a great, nuanced article, thnx.
I’m getting a little bit tired of young chaps telling us older folk facing things like dementia and nursing homes that we should just suck it up. I’d say 90% of older folk like me have a well formed fear of these outcomes, and what doesn’t seem to be taken into account is the undeniable fact that medical advances have moved many past their use by date, with nothing to look forward to but family anguish and personal despair.