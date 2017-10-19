Rundle: those opposed to euthanasia are on the side of reason
People opposed to euthanasia are not the "emotional" ones. And, for the moment, it is impossible to justify voluntary assisted dying from a left perspective.
“These people are reacting with emotion, not reason,” it was opined on this morning’s Jon Faine show on Radio Melbourne/774/3LO/SigmaSixGuthrieSound, whatever it’s called these days. The talk was of those advancing the “no” case against voluntary assisted dying, a bill for which is now coming up for a final vote in the Victorian Parliament. It will probably pass, though more narrowly than its proponents might have hoped. I hope it won’t, at least for the moment, so that the issue can be debated in a more expansive and comprehensive fashion. Those voting on the bill who are wavering, should err on the side of prudence and vote it down, for the moment.
