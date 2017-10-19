Razer: #metoo stories will not always heal, but they do feed the media beast
It seems we do not believe so much in political action as we do in the political power of painful stories. This is misguided.
Now. Before you get angry with me for reminding you of recent Australian headlines you’d possibly rather forget, do me this one solid: know that I, like you, do not write the news. We are both cruelly forced to endure it. The power of social media and search engine algorithms ensures we cannot avoid what corporations determine to be the big stories of the day. There is no app or extension to block out the noisy problem, so all we have is solemn cures. Consider this your controlled group therapy.
Surely we have to get beyond the binary of ‘tell your story’ or ‘silence’ and beyond the notion that any particular media act can ‘change everything’? I suspect that the use of the me too hash tag was an attempt to illustrate numbers and perhaps, in that way, many silent women were comforted that they weren’t alone. I suspect that some of the shared stories were salivated over by somewhat sleazy men, writers can’t control what readers think (to add a simple note of high theory).
I also noticed that my generation, older but used to the issues, just used the hashtag and left off the story. Some added to the comments an expression of relief that they/we had reached an age that was no longer so continuously ogled, touched, talked over at work, etc.
But really it isn’t about women telling their stories, but about those who discount such stories, whether man or female, learning to listen and begin to understand the flood of stories as evidence of power relations, not individual relations. Yes, I know that you know this – just thought it was better said in this flood of personal pain.