How Labor could mess with Turnbull’s head on energy
If Labor signed on to the government's energy policy, it would deliver everything Malcolm Turnbull doesn't want, including more fuel for Tony Abbott's vendetta.
Oct 19, 2017
If Labor was of a mind for mischief, it would endorse the Prime Minister’s energy policy. It would declare that it resembled an emissions intensity scheme and therefore was a suitable bipartisan mechanism for achieving our emissions abatement goals — should there be a government that is serious about climate change — while providing certainty for investors. And it would note that voters shouldn’t believe the price fall forecasts being peddled by the government.
2 thoughts on “How Labor could mess with Turnbull’s head on energy”
Can’t we come up with policies that achieve positive outcomes? I’m just so over polices that have the sole intention of shoring up your position and hurting the opposition.
Sadly Saugoof, we have shown that we (ie our politicians) are incapable of achieving policy that will result in positive outcomes.
Hence the best thing for Labor to do is follow BK’s advice allow this “NEG” to pass and just watch the LNP tear themselves as they surely will so-ever the “member” for Warringah is around.
BTW, I really do believe that Abbott is hanging around because its a pretty easy way to earn a quid; besides working anywhere else would mean he’d actually have to WORK; feels so sorry for us taxpaying mugs