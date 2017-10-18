The company that called the mining tax a ‘sovereign risk’ has been charged with fraud
While they were lecturing Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard about tax, Rio Tinto was engaged in massive destruction of shareholder wealth. Now the US corporate regulator is gunning for them.
3 thoughts on “The company that called the mining tax a ‘sovereign risk’ has been charged with fraud”
I’ve lost count of the years I’ve been subscribing to Crikey. Big ‘But’-At the moment I click on the article I want to read. Up comes your latest enrollment form. It also shows me the first four lines of the article. This is followed by a comments section. Should I wish to make a comment it is a little difficult given that I’ve only received the first four lines of the article. Not forgetting the fact that I look forward to reading Bernard Keane, Guy Rundle and your many fine scribes.
Please could someone help me?
You have to log in.
The button “Sign In” is on the top right hand side of the page.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke. I’ll be shedding crocodile tears on that one.
(That’s for Albanese, Venise. Hope you get your stuff sorted soon)