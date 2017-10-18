How to extricate yourself from an energy policy jam
Oct 18, 2017
There are a few tricks to Malcolm Turnbull's new energy policy. Here's how he did it.
Yesterday the Prime Minister unveiled an energy policy that earned praise — in, variously, guarded, or more enthusiastic terms — from industry and the press gallery. After months of chaos, division and policy retreat, how did he do it? Here’s a guide:
Vagueness is your friend
While some selected sections of the press gallery were given a briefing on the policy, the rest of us had to make do with a media release less than 500 words long. That’s because most of the important detail around the emissions guarantee and the reliability guarantee don’t yet exist. We only know the framework and broad approach, not the specific detail about how any of this will work, which is still to come. But, it seems, Turnbull decided he couldn’t provide yet another week of policy vacuum for Tony Abbott to play in, so he went ahead before the full detail was ready.
Offer some half-baked savings numbers
Conscious that the first question about any energy policy would be how much it would save households, the lack of detail was always going to be a problem. Solution: drop some “up to” numbers to the newspapers overnight and hope they stick in people’s minds even after they’re revealed to be wildly generous. The government claimed savings of “up to” $115 a year would be achieved (although this was only around $20 a year more than savings under a CET). Except, that “up to” figure would only be achieved some years after 2020, when the policy was introduced. So $115 was an “up to, up to” figure. By the afternoon, the savings were being mocked. Sam Maiden on Sky reported that it was possible the savings would only be around $25 a year, leading to claims they amounted to 50 cents a week. Malcolm Farr noted that the savings in fact were savings off a status quo scenario of rising prices. No one could produce any modelling to explain the savings. Never mind.
Use “independent experts” as human shields
Like Kevin Rudd clinging to Ken Henry during the financial crisis, Turnbull and Frydenberg yesterday were at pains to insist that their policy was based on the advice of “independent experts” of the Energy Security Board, who dutifully flanked the Prime Minister and his minister at yesterday’s media conference (none of them are exactly strong media talent, so the worth of that decision is debatable). The point was to suggest that the government’s position had been reached not out of fear of Tony Abbott, or out of seething hatred of renewable energy, but because the experts had said so.
Who are the Energy Security Board? Well, the big hint is in the name — they’re not the Reducing Energy Emissions Board, or the Ensuring We Can Meet Our Paris Agreement Commitments board. And the board, which is made up of the head of the Australian Energy Market Commission, the Australian Energy Regulator and Australian Energy Market Operator, plus an independent chair, has only existed for two months. Funny how they seem to have devised an entirely new solution for the government’s energy dilemma so quickly…
Dramatically cut back renewables
Under the government’s plan, renewables may make up just 28% of power generation in 2030, and 36% under the most optimistic scenario. Under the Clean Energy Target as proposed by the Chief Scientist Alan Finkel, renewables would have been around 42%. In fact, even under the chaotic “business as usual” scenario modelling by Finkel, renewables would have made up nearly 40% of generation capacity. Indeed, there may be no additional renewable energy capacity built beyond what is driven by the existing Renewable Energy Target, which will cease in 2020. This is basically a policy that plans for renewables investment to grind to a halt.
Scale back on electricity’s contribution to meeting our emissions abatement targets
Despite electricity being our most emissions intensive industry sector with the easiest, lowest-cost path to significant emissions reductions, the plan significantly scales back the contribution the industry will make to meeting the Abbott government’s decidedly unambitious 26-28% by 2030 emissions reduction target. The government has no plan for how other sectors will make the necessary greater, more expensive contribution required. But understand that there are no costless paths to meeting our emissions abatement goals, and if we don’t do it in electricity, will pay more doing it somewhere else. The government just hopes you don’t notice it.
Engage in some definitional slipperiness
The reliability guarantee “will be set to deliver the right level of dispatchable energy (from ready-to-use sources such as coal, gas, pumped hydro and batteries) needed in each state.” Only, as John Quiggin pointed out, coal is not dispatchable. Coal is base load, which is very different. Coal-fired power can be turned on and off — but only over a period of many hours or days. By defining coal as dispatchable, however, the government is effectively providing regulatory protection for coal-fired power.
Allow international permit trading
Once derided as ”money that shouldn’t be going offshore into dodgy carbon farms in Equatorial Guinea and Kazakhstan” by Tony Abbott, international permits will be allowed so that the energy retailers who will be the subject of the reliability and emission guarantees can meet their emissions guarantee without actually sourcing any renewable energy locally — a key reason why local renewable energy investment is likely to grind to a halt
Abandon economic efficiency as a goal on climate
The point of a carbon pricing scheme was never that it was the only way to reduce emissions — it’s just that it was well established that pricing mechanisms deliver the greatest efficiency and lowest-cost outcomes out of any of the range of possible schemes — taxes, renewable energy targets, renewables investment, soil magic, straight regulation. But the government has decided straight regulation is the best way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, while insisting that it’s really a lot like a trading scheme because it will be up to the big retailers to source dispatchable power and lower emissions power.
And it will be regulation that delivers more market power to AGL, Energy Australia and Origin Energy. How’s that? Aren’t they the targets of the regulation? Yes, but that’s good for them, because it creates even higher barriers to entry for any market entrant in electricity retailing, who will also have to comply with the regulations the government is imposing on retailers. A few days after the ACCC explained how the main cause of soaring electricity prices is the market power of the big three retailers, the government has flagged increasing their market power, in exchange for getting it out of its energy dilemma.
14 thoughts on “How to extricate yourself from an energy policy jam”
The statement by Quiggin:
“Only, as John Quiggin pointed out, coal is not dispatchable. Coal is base load, which is very different. Coal-fired power can be turned on and off — but only over a period of many hours or days. By defining coal as dispatchable, however, the government is effectively providing regulatory protection for coal-fired power.
Is false.
Has this man Quiggin ever worked in a coal fire power station or even been to one. If so he would know that coal fired power stations have a turndown of 50% i.e they can vary their output from 100% to 50% and they can do this in a matter of tens of minutes not days as Quiggin suggests. If the 80% of the coal fires stations that supply Victoria turned down to 50% of their output that would reduce the total generation by 40%. I would say that this would cover 99% of market turn-down requirements.
I work in a 1000 MW brown coal fired power station, (guess which one) and I can tell you categorically that coal fired stations are very flexible within their wide turn-down range.
Large coal fire power station in the Latrobe Valley also provide critical functions such as “trip to house load” whereby if a fault or major overload of the grid occurs the stations can trip off the grid but continue to run such they can re-synch to the grid an provide full output within 10 minutes. That is 100% output to 0% output to the grid in about 0.1 seconds then back to 100% within ten minutes. So much for Quiggins hours and days.
It is true that if you shut down a coal fired station for more than a few hours it can take up to 12 hours to get them back to full load. But it isn’t necessary to shut them down because as even Quiggin understands they ARE base load. If a coal unit trips due to a fault and that fault can be repaired immediately, the unit on average, is back to full load within 2.6 hours. The large coal fired stations also control the system frequency through functions such as auto generation control.
Quiggin is an economist and therefore content free. What he should do before he opens his mouth or talks rubbish in his economic papers about coal fired stations , is to actually come to a coal fired station, talk to the engineers who know how they work and talk to AEMO about the criteria for connection to the grid that coal generators have to meet and the sort of services they provide. It never ceases to amaze me that the practitioners of the dismal science always think they have some special knowledge about EVERYTHING In fact; economics is NOT a science at all. Milton Friedman, Greenspan et al et al have well and truly proven that on at least three occasions in my lifetime.
If I were the owner of coal fire generation I would be suing Quiggin for libel as he is damaging the reputation of coal fired generators on a totally false basis.
The other issue regarding regulatory protection is another load of rubbish, but it’s complex and I don’t have the energy to explain why nongs like Quiggin are wrong. If you want to understand it, download the ACCC’s report into power pricing. It’s the closest thing that I’ve read that approximates the truth. You will note that coal fired power is not that high on their agenda as a cause of high prices. What it’s all about it’s all about the failure of the market through sharp retail practices and the vertical integration of retail and generation with the big three taking 60% of the market.
When the SECV ran the system we had some of the best power stations and electrical infrastructure in the world. and the cheapest power. Thanks to the genius of economists like Quiggin who conned the politicians into selling it all off, we now have a run-down system with power prices at around twice what they were in real terms when the SECV ran it. Not only that we have to pay 10% extra on all of this in the form of the GST a regressive and egregious tax which was also visited upon us by the economists and their vassals the politicians.
I am not a denier of climate change. Coal has to go, but the things that coal does at the moment cannot be done in totality by renewables. If Quiggin wants to talk about what coal is all about at least he should get his facts right. This type of uninformed, ignorant, sweeping generalisation is typical of his profession and it’s why we are in the sh.. today.