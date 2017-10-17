Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night
Sarah Ferguson's "interrogation" of Hillary Clinton on Four Corners last night marks a watershed moment (not in a good way) for political journalism.
Oct 17, 2017
We may despise the deregulatory excess of the Keating era. We can never rue the excess of the Keating mouth. “I want to do you slowly” or “the honourable gentleman’s hair, like his intellect, will recede into darkness” are the sorts of things he said to politicians. This talkback in 1992 — with brute sincerity, Keating urges voters to acknowledge their racist flaws — is the sort of thing he regularly did. He was, and remains, comically frank. You could even call him an exception. But he was an exception made possible by an age — an age whose end was recorded and broadcast last night on Four Corners.
66 thoughts on “Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night”
One correspondent observed recently :
> The biggest tragedy of Clinton’s loss is not even Trump, it’s that it shut out Sanders
Sanders was “toast” well before the main event. His own party trashed him (aided, I have no doubt by the “Clinton wing”).
As to the question presented by “Andrew”, viz., “Sarah Ferguson should have
asked Clinton why she rejected Bernie Sanders, who had very wide support, as a running mate, thus paving the way for Trump’s victory.”
With all due respect to the good gentleman there is hardly an observer of USA politics that does not know the answer to this question. The politics of Hillary is 180 degrees to that of Sanders. There is not one statement that Sanders has made that could be reconciled with Clinton’s “supply-side” (anti-historical) mentality.
It just so happens that a fair percentage of Americans are equally or somewhat less equally disinclined to endorse the poitics of someone like Sanders; anyone remember [the politics of] George (McGovern)? The only aspect that struck a cord was the anti-Vietnam stuff. During the Primaries the Democrats hung their own candidate out to dry;
Many at Crikey bemoan social media driven journalism but, without a second though, indulge in it nevertheless. There is no solution to low-grade reporting nowadays; the “horse is just too far up the road”.
The real fight is between the quasi alt-right and the Bush/Clinton/Obama (read pro-Wall St – big business) brigade that has succeeded in trashing the middle class of the USA. Trump, because he has no government or strictly Republican ties and is unapologetic in respect to his anti PC inclinations he is (whether he realises it or not) a de-facto representative of alt-right. Moreover, it is my speculation that this movement is not going to go away.
Mildly related to the phenomenon is the quantity of right-wing splintering
from the LNP in dear ole Oz. As to the interview I’ll bet that Ms Ferguson was given “riding instructions”. The Canberra mob are rather more pro Clinton than pro Trump.