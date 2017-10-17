Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night
Sarah Ferguson's "interrogation" of Hillary Clinton on Four Corners last night marks a watershed moment (not in a good way) for political journalism.
We may despise the deregulatory excess of the Keating era. We can never rue the excess of the Keating mouth. “I want to do you slowly” or “the honourable gentleman’s hair, like his intellect, will recede into darkness” are the sorts of things he said to politicians. This talkback in 1992 — with brute sincerity, Keating urges voters to acknowledge their racist flaws — is the sort of thing he regularly did. He was, and remains, comically frank. You could even call him an exception. But he was an exception made possible by an age — an age whose end was recorded and broadcast last night on Four Corners.
43 thoughts on “Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night”
The Democrats Machine undermined a much more worthier candidate who probably could have won. Bernie Sanders. Many US citizens appear to be sick of both of the tired party machines. I suspect if we survive Trump the US may be in for a cycle of isolationism and a winding back on its bloated Defence Force that is rapidly driving them to bankruptcy or Armageddon.
“Frank is frank when he says that Clinton blames everyone but herself.”
Apparently Frank hadn’t read the book or maybe just glossed over this bit…….”I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made. I take responsibility for all of them. You can blame the data, blame the message, blame anything you want—but I was the candidate.”
I thought that the interview was a bit soft with SF bending a little too much towards sympathetic. The most interesting bits were when HC was forced to mention Trump without saying his name. You can see that the embarrassment of losing to such a dickhead is still very strong and let’s face it, the best of us would probably be catatonic at the thought of not having prevented this drooling manboy from having the fantasy day out of his life. HC appears to have doubled up by writing a book that she must know will be seen as sour grapes and attract even more scorn to add to her over abundance. She’s probably in therapy.
Deadly Helen