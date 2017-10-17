Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night
Sarah Ferguson's "interrogation" of Hillary Clinton on Four Corners last night marks a watershed moment (not in a good way) for political journalism.
We may despise the deregulatory excess of the Keating era. We can never rue the excess of the Keating mouth. “I want to do you slowly” or “the honourable gentleman’s hair, like his intellect, will recede into darkness” are the sorts of things he said to politicians. This talkback in 1992 — with brute sincerity, Keating urges voters to acknowledge their racist flaws — is the sort of thing he regularly did. He was, and remains, comically frank. You could even call him an exception. But he was an exception made possible by an age — an age whose end was recorded and broadcast last night on Four Corners.
38 thoughts on “Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night”
Helen ,I am not surprised that you didn’t enjoy last night’s interview ,I did.Gauging by some of Hillary’s responses to Sarah Ferguson I believe the former found some questions awkward.That it wasn’t as adversarial as you might have liked is personal taste.Given the unfolding Mueller investigation it is clear that Russian/Wikileaks interference and very targeted misinformation to blue collar electorates were a factor with possible Trump team collusion.As much as anything I was interested in Clinton’s personal reaction s ,some of which came through.Is she pissed off that she didn’t win ?If course .Given the outside interference I would be.Bill Morgan
Sure, Bill. But here is an opportunity to talk about problems bigger than campaign interference (which goes on all the time.)
This is a striking moment in history, and we must ask more of people who are in the thick of it. Why is the political class failing across the West? Why are people looking for alternatives in great number? But more relevant to most than “Is Assange working for Russia”. (No. He’s not.)
Why? Because we can’t meet their asking price – while the big end of town does, at our expense?
Overpriced political hookers – on “the game” to their personal benefit.
Has this ever not been true? I’m unsure if it can be pointed to as the cause of the political crisis.
Outsider interference which has 0 evidence to back it up. HOnestly she can whinge as much as she wants but the fact is the US if over the Bush’s and Clintons. Not to mention the US has interfered with elections in 80 nations since the end of WW11 and seem to think it’s their right.
Most of the elections interfered with have been done with bombs and wars.
I nearly watched this as Ferguson is one of the last decent journos left in the country (her stint on 7:30 was depressingly short).
However, I had a feeling that it would turn out mostly as you had described, and I didn’t particularly want to sit through an hour of Clinton explaining how she wuz robbed.
The biggest tragedy of Clinton’s loss is not even Trump, it’s that it shut out Sanders – probably the closest thing to a genuine left-wing leadership contender anywhere in the Anglosphere – which may well have been the turning point that screws us all, forever.
Last night’s interview with Hillary Clinton was a lost opportunity. However it did reveal inadvertently (or deliberately?) those traits which helped Clinton lose the election: blaming others, narrow capitalist ideology, absence of a plan for economic and social reform etc. I agree with your analysis and I found the interview very disappointing.
Still I think she was the better.The republicans always stump around making buffoons of themselves, causing war after war after conflict , making out to all and sundry that they are the big guns. Democrats always have to clean up these messes,sooth the waters .
Wondering also whether if Clinton was Bill not Hillary would you all be so vitriolic about her , hmmm?
Oh, good, I’m in the clear then, because I absolutely hate Bill Clinton too.
I too loathe that Third Way turd.
I watched it with some anticipation. It would have been great to hear Hilary say that she had stuffed it by failing completely to understand, or propose policies to deal with, the failure of the neoliberal policies that have been in place in the USA for decades delivering the destruction of living standards for great slabs of the country. But she was never was going to, probably because she has not considered it. Sarah Ferguson did OK early, and she is still one of the best interviewers around, but she let it go after the first few hits.
I somehow avoided it (sparing myself the need to scream at them “for godness’ sake, just F*CK already!”), and the increasingly-misnomered Q&A; and successfully screened-out the news of a public-broadcaster-sponsored plug of “It’s Everyone Elses Fault Except Me!!” until after the act of marital frightfulness had been performed. Because my mind works differently; speaking of which…
Techno-anarchism doesn’t attract pleasant or sociable people; or people who don’t see the world differently. How can it? And if you’re willing to give Marianne Nys malpractice a pass while crowing about a few impudent tweets from her target, it’s not techno-anarchists who are the problem (yes, Jezebel, I mean YOU).
Hilldog was more civilian-murdery as Sec of State than Condi Rice (who wasn’t smart enough to be really dangerous) – and a lot keener on making dissidents disappear (such as a certain white-haired condom-dodger).
Oh, and if you can type “Metallica did some good songs without stealing them” and STILL hit “send”, then you can claim that Moscow is capable of leaking against itself (I couldn’t).
She couldn’t offer the Democrat base anything without the lie being obvious (or stealing Sanders scripts, so when he lost, they just stayed home), and the only demographic not hitherto in play were the 4chan crowd.
So when next you wonder “how the f*ck did THIS purulent lump of rapeyness beat her?”, remember – he brought the 4chan vote into play. He didn’t know it existed, but he brought it into play.
Plus, Hilldog is terrible at this job – just terrible.
Boy from the Bush
I’m so pleased Helen wrote this critique, I thought I was the only one who found the interview profoundly disappointing. Sarah is capable of much better, it was a real opportunity lost. Assange and his supporters insist the Podesta document dump was a leak of information from within. I haven’t seen anything to disprove that.
With regard to Libya, what sort of person laughs after Muammar Gaddafi was sodomized with a knife before he was slaughtered on camera saying, “we came, we saw, he died”.
It’s a pity Sarah didn’t ask a question about that.
Overall, a good piece of writing but some tidying up is in order.
“Trump, persuaded more than 60 million persons that hot air was preferable to cool calculation.”
Strictly not true. Had one take the trouble to travel by Greyhound from Austin (Tx) to New Orleans, AL, GA and up to New York during July 2016 one would have noticed, when asked, that the Americans were saying the same thing. A bus driver living in Montgomery and a group of lawyers in New York had an identical assessment of Trump which was far from complementary but preferable to the assessment of Hillary – who was just in league with the bankers and Wall St. in general. No one was deceived by the theatricalism of Trump (as rags such as The Guardian and indeed Aunty would have us believe).
In difference to “OldGreyBead” Trump was preferred (indeed by Democrats – after the Party’s trashing of their own candidate Saunders) BECAUSE he was NOT Hillary!
As to Hillary’s book Hillary may be sincere or the book may just be an instrument of PR; it is not easy to decide. The content of the book is conspicuously thin on aspects of her career that have been examined to her detriment. As an aside books by Kissinger are susceptible to the same criticism; the scholarship is rather good on topics which are neutral in terms of his business dealings.
“The Russians did it. Or, they employed Julian Assange to do it. Not that there was anything in those WikiLeaks dumps, like, say, a speech to Goldman Sachs that said she held both a “public and private” position on economic policy: the real one for the bankers; the fake one for the voters”.
Such is just how Hillary is perceived within her own country. It is probably also worthwhile pointing out that one of the first publications of WikiLeaks was an item of corruption that occurred in Kenya. Hillary thought the exposing of the corruption highly commendable. A subsequent publication exposed a not dissimilar event in the USA. Hillary was not so enamored of that item of intelligence and has been on Assange’s case ever since.
As to any given interviewer that are more interested in playing to be Balcony than in anything else. “Real” journalism disappeared along with the great (of Fleet St) decades ago. Now, it is more about future job prospects and massaging the public’s view of any given event (that has been crafted by the cooperative media in the first place). There is no solution. It is no exaggeration to state that they are all (in many cases literally) in bed with one another.
‘…rather than screaming at The Russians.’
Clinton made the point, quite candidly that it was her preference to remain calm publicly. This was in reference to the baiting by Trump in their final debate (with four of Bill Clinton’s female accusers in the audience). Ferguson had asked why she hadn’t called out Trump & become angry. There was no ‘screaming’ in this interview, Clinton does not deserve to be described as shrill.
On the contrary Clinton mentioned the difficulty & disadvantage for a female voice in addressing massive electoral conventions – which shows she understands the importance of not ‘screaming’.
I am no great fan of Clinton (especially the TPP policy) but at least she earns credit for not prefixing every answer with ‘as I say in the book…’ which is the irritating habit of most authors during a promotion gig.
I think Helen Razer is much too harsh. I think Sarah Ferguson did ask the difficult questions, especially the one about the ‘deplorables’.