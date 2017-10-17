Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night
Sarah Ferguson's "interrogation" of Hillary Clinton on Four Corners last night marks a watershed moment (not in a good way) for political journalism.
Oct 17, 2017
Sarah Ferguson's "interrogation" of Hillary Clinton on Four Corners last night marks a watershed moment (not in a good way) for political journalism.
We may despise the deregulatory excess of the Keating era. We can never rue the excess of the Keating mouth. “I want to do you slowly” or “the honourable gentleman’s hair, like his intellect, will recede into darkness” are the sorts of things he said to politicians. This talkback in 1992 — with brute sincerity, Keating urges voters to acknowledge their racist flaws — is the sort of thing he regularly did. He was, and remains, comically frank. You could even call him an exception. But he was an exception made possible by an age — an age whose end was recorded and broadcast last night on Four Corners.
Powered by Taboola
9 thoughts on “Razer: Four Corners put political candour to death last night”
I’ve been thinking a lot about a joke Tad Tietze made recently WRT Clinton’s recent media outings:
“Seeing Clinton in action lately I realise what a terrible candidate Trump was to almost lose the election to her.”
I have several feminist relatives who seriously believe some of this. They do not like me saying misogynism was only one part. l consider Assange to be a scumbag these days, for many reasons. He is, like Trump, a spoiled narcissistic prat. However, the main reason for Clinton’s loss to me seems her ultimate betrayal of the theoretical Democrat heartland and a similar effort from the party machine. Trump talked about things that made the lost people feel somebody cared, though he doesn’t. Hilary abused the same people. Were I a citizen of the US I would have voted for Clinton, but only because she was not Trump.
Agreed. However, has there ever been an interview conducted by an Australian with a prominent American that didn’t tip-toe on eggshells (which is why I didn’t bother to watch it)? Maybe Norman Gunston, but he almost copped a punch in the head…
Gunston interviewing Trump would have some potential.
I can certainly understand Assange’s animosity towards Clinton, and the whole US economic/military machine, and long years needlessly holed up in the embassy might also add something to his bitter demeanour, but in a truth contest between any senior US politician or bureaucrat and Wikileaks, I will put my faith in Wikileaks.
I hope Assange keeps up the good work revealing stuff the US legal criminals would rather keep secret.
Cosigned.
I am positive he is not the sort of chap I would like to be friends with. I am equally sure that this doesn’t matter one bit.
I agree entirely Leon. We should have heard about the corrupt millions paid to Clinton by the Saudis. How does that compare to the Russians using Facebook & Google adverts? Clinton kept Assange in illegal detention (Refer to UN finding) and he rightly hates her for that. Trump continues to do that.
Long live Julian Assange.
Helen Razer is harsher on Ferguson with Clinton than I think justified. Ferguson is in my view the best of a rapidly diminishing bunch of journalists capable of high performance interviewing. The session with Hillary Clinton was revealing and held my interest more intensely than most things one gets to see these days. It gave a close up picture of Hillary as she is, including some of the flaws; and it showed her mind at work; I have not seen anything like it with he possible exception of the Princess Diana interview. Razer is right in her reproach that questions might have been directed about aspects of the inequality agenda that were not adequately addressed in Clinton’s campaign when contrasted with those of both Trump and Sanders; there are many searching forensic questions that might be directed at Hillary if she is captive audience but Ferguson’s interview was founded upon a good understanding of Hillary’s campaign story. Ferguson was well-researched in that regard; making her a long way ahead of most of the jocks who occupy current affairs sinecures these days. Nor was Ferguson servile as suggested by Razer; it was Clinton, not Ferguson who raised the 3 million majority in the popular vote; Ferguson was, she always is, consistently civil and measured, marshalling from her calm demeanour a capacity to ask searching questions that evoke responses without generating gotcha tensions.
Ferguson is normally pretty good. Not so here, in my view.
I have read the book, so I guess I’m at an advantage. I can see that the story of the book was the story of the interview. (The only bit left out was blaming Bernie, who is, according to Hillary, a fool who doesn’t cost his plans. Which may have had a little to do with the many economists she could afford to employ to write policy down on her enormous and incoherent website. But, hey. The US, the only nation in history to have achieved hegemon status while going very deeply into debt, could actually just print more money. Sanders is an MMT guy. His chief economist is Stephanie Kelton. While I have reservations about MMT, these are nothing compared to the evidence that the economic theory that Clinton loves, capitalism in balance without regulation etc., just does not work.)