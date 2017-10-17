Kurdistan’s five hurdles to independence
Official independence looks impossible in the short term.
Oct 17, 2017
Overnight, Iraq’s military, backed by Iranian Revolutionary Guards, captured the city of Kirkuk and nearby oil fields that had been held by the Kurdish regional government’s Peshmerga forces since 2014. The question is whether this has dealt a death blow to Kurdish hopes for a separate state, manifested in an overwhelming vote for independence just three weeks ago.
One thought on “Kurdistan’s five hurdles to independence”
This is how we repay them for being the only outfit who did not run away from ISIS? Julie Bishop and every foreign minister in the anti ISIS group should be dismissed tomorrow. They were never going to secede tomorrow. They saved the miserable bastards in Baghdad’s skins and this is the reward. SHAME.