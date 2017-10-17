Stop the press: TV host moves from one TV show to another TV show
If a morning show host moves to a rival network, and Australian media doesn't lose its shit, has she really moved?
It’s remarkable that the co-host of a program that has lost heavily this year to its bitter rival can generate so much publicity for a move from what is the current top-rating network, to the third-placed, free-to-air business that is still to emerge from bankruptcy and which on Sunday night recorded one of its lowest main channel shares for a Sunday night for years. But that’s what we see this Tuesday morning with the dying legacy newspapers feasting off the news in print, on radio and websites about the shock move by Nine’s Today co-host Lisa Wilkinson to move to the Ten network to become the highest paid woman on Australian TV.
