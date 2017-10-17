Coalition racks up yet another energy policy, this one more to Abbott’s taste
The government's new energy regulation-based energy policy isn't about trying to avoid a fight with Tony Abbott -- but instead about a desperate government that needs a political weapon.
6 thoughts on “Coalition racks up yet another energy policy, this one more to Abbott’s taste”
The problem may be ourselves, rather than our politicians. We have universally given the thumbs down to coal as too dirty, gas extraction has been obstructed in every state and territory, and nuclear is shunned as a new-fangled evil. On top of that, we want to exterminate all use of fossil carbon. We have a Prohibition mentality.
To ask our politicians to provide us with baseload on these conditions is a bit rich.
Unconventional gas extraction is problematic. And there is plenty of gas for Australia’s requirements as is.
The problem is that coal is too dirty, and that new coal fired plants are not viable because they are costly. And coal fired power stations are not flexible enough to fit with demand.
Nuclear is unnecessary and costly. And also not very flexible.
It is the politicians that have created this mess, by privatising assets, by not having a transition plan and by not having a framework which gives certainty for investors.
(It will be ironic if teh government plan talks about dispatchability, as that criteria will not be met with coal fired power stations, or nuclear power stations. It will be by pumped hydro, traditional hydro, batteries, open cycle gas turbines, solar thermal with heat storage, etc.)
Maybe they just need to sacrifice another goat?
This government is so incompetent that people who I know are hoping that the NBN comes to them as late as possible.
Similarly, I do not think the energy policy that has been worked out today is going to reduce electricity prices nor is it going to reduce emissions. All this snake oil is for the LNP to win the next election. It is just contempt for voters and treating them as fools.
And the foolish voters like to vote for the LNP; providing there is a nifty slogan. The LNP know that the majority of voters are fools.
Coal subsidisation – that we will have to pay for ……
MT vessels make the most noise – “I will not lead a party that is not as committed to effective action on climate change as I am”?
…. Is Wentworth “a gold-fish bowl at the other end of the chiffonier”?
He thinks we don’t have memories?