Australia’s net worth in the doldrums despite global boom
Australia’s net worth tumbled in the two years Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey were PM and treasurer -- by a staggering $114.6 billion. It has collapsed by a further $76.2 billion since Turnbull took over.
The mystery is why none of this gets reported elsewhere? Could it be that ‘net worth’ is such a difficult concept to comprehend that the average non-economist simply has an eye-glazing moment at the thought? However, as Crikey continually reports, this is just another economic indicator which has gone backwards since 2013, so it should come as no surprise. Why does no one else report details of the other poor economic indicators under this Govt?
That Wayne Swan ‘re-jigged things and delivered an actual surplus of $19.8 billion — the highest in Australia’s history’ would make a great pub trivia question, although no one would believe the true answer.
Under this government of coal worshippers? Pass the goat….
…. and Turnbull? What a waste of naked ambition?
No quibble with your main gist, Alan, that this Coalition government’s economic stewardship is downright shocking. But correlation isn’t causation, and the economy’s weakening isn’t all down to Abbott/Hockey and Turnbull/Morrison (and I say that without the slightest intention of defending them, as politicians, or as people).
Of equal note to the Coalition’s obvious retrograde and misguided policy decisions is that since they came to power many major resource projects worldwide have come on line, flooding ‘our’ minerals and energy markets, driving prices down; our terms of trade have consequently shifted adversely (and not been anywhere near sufficiently offset by currency depreciation), sharply reducing our national income; China has slowed – for us considerably – as it commences its pivot away from export dependency; the EU continues to teeter on, just, depriving us of what should be a massive growing market; Brexit happened, and is now beginning to come home, ominously; and Trump’s America is starting to unravel, perhaps soon both home and away, even more ominously; and so on, and so on.
So, you’ll get no dispute from me that Howard/Costello squandered the better part of the resources boom with profligate middle class welfare and fantastically irresponsible tax cuts. But it was Rudd/Swann/Gillard Labor who should have defused that extraordinary time-bomb, and they simply didn’t. And it’s frankly cold comfort to know that the Coalition government is suffering from that legacy now. So to suggest now (or to imply by elimination) that we should put our trust in Labor – because ‘the data’ – I’d humbly suggest is a little bit of an insult to the intelligence of Crikey readers.
We know what’s wrong with the Coalition’s economic management (and thank you for painting so much of that story). But, with the greatest respect, Alan, what’s the alternative policy platform – rather than party – and why?
Why would you want the domestic government non-government sector to be in deficit with respect to the federal government? That is the logical corollary of Austin’s wish for the federal government to be in surplus with respect to the domestic non-government sector.
