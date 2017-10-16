What is the Iran nuclear deal and why is Trump so huffy about it?
The "Iran Deal" has been long been described by Donald Trump as the "worst deal ever". So what does his refusal to re-certify the agreement mean?
Oct 16, 2017
“As I have said many times the Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided deals the United States has ever entered into,” said Donald Trump in his speech on Friday announcing that he did not intend to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal. Trump is not always a paragon of consistency, but in this case, he tells no lie. He has consistently railed against the Iran deal since the beginning of his presidential campaign, vowing to “renegotiate” it when in office. So how did we get here?
7 thoughts on “What is the Iran nuclear deal and why is Trump so huffy about it?”
Sooo, what part of the non-proliferation treaty allows Israel to have more the 200 nukes?
The bit that says Israel can do no wrong
Surely the reason here is linked to Trump’s dodgy Saudi mates? Saudis hate Iran, ergo so does Trump. Iran the terror sponsor is mainly about Israel and insignificant compared to the Saudi’s efforts.
“By the same token, even supporters of the deal concede that while it has been effective in limiting Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, it has barely improved Iran’s behaviour in other areas…” It was never meant to prevent Iran from pursuing its national interests in other areas. The agreement, which by the way is an international agreement that an American president has no authority to cancel, is achieving its sole purpose. It can’t be criticised for not achieving some other unrelated purpose.
Dubowitz was on News Hour (Saturday) – apparently his mob has Trump’s ear out on loan at the moment?
Like watching Wolfowitz (or one of his pack, when they had Junior Bush’s ear where they wanted it, over Iraq) – minus the personality?
(Anyone catch ‘The Shadow World’ – SBS last night?)
As a matter of course Trump seems to disapprove of deals he hasn’t personally brokered.
God, talk about one – eyed “journalism”.
Iran a “nuclear terrorist”?, “interfering in Yemen”?
Is this in Crikey just to show us that even Crikey journalists can still be duplicitous and disingenuous? Cos that is what it says to me.