‘The government often responds to rulings they don’t like by giving ministers greater powers’
Whenever the government runs into opposition from someone claiming it has broken the rules, the solution is simple: just rewrite the rules.
Oct 16, 2017
Whenever the government runs into opposition from someone claiming it has broken the rules, the solution is simple: just rewrite the rules.
Since the High Court’s controversial ruling that apportioning government funds to pay for the postal survey was constitutionally valid, the topic of executive overreach has again entered the public debate.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “‘The government often responds to rulings they don’t like by giving ministers greater powers’”
I agree that that was a fairly shameful bit of due diligence from Bill Shorten – let’s hope he has the intestinal fortitude to set some of these ugly mistakes to rights when he gets into power with a decent AG.