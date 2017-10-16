How Aurizon blazed a trail for companies wanting to fuck over their employees
The number of applications to terminate agreements across industries has exploded in recent years. And there's one company largely responsible for this trend.
Oct 16, 2017
The number of applications to terminate agreements across industries has exploded in recent years. And there's one company largely responsible for this trend.
One of the central tenets of collective bargaining (particularly since the Fair Work Act replaced WorkChoices) has been the ability of a workforce to build upon its existing conditions when negotiating a new agreement. But there are a series of loopholes in this process — and more employers, in more industries, are starting to exploit them.
Powered by Taboola