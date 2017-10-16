 Menu lock
Oct 16, 2017

Crikey Worm: government set to announce new energy plan

Good morning, early birds. The government will finally -- finally -- reveal its energy plan this week as a report from the ACCC reveals the true cause of energy bill price increases, and the US demands a "please explain" from Australia after last week's defence contractor hack. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

THE PRICE OF POWER

The government’s protracted response to the energy review authored by Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel is set to conclude this week, with a new energy plan expected in the coming days. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet with cabinet today and likely emerge with a plan that reduces subsidies for renewable energy and pushes investment in new power generators, according to The Australian. As indicated last week, it is not expected to include a Clean Energy Target.

  1. Barry Reynolds

    “The state has no business telling us who we should love and how, sexually or otherwise,” Sydney’s Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher told attendees at Mass on Sunday”
    and the church and religious leaders have stuff all business lecturing people either.

    1. Robert Smith

      The Yes side could use this quote to show the Catholic Church supports their side.

  2. bushby jane

    The growing cost of renewables? We have been getting told for ages how much the cost of renewables is going down. However, this is the same bloke who has just shot down the CET.