Crikey Worm: government set to announce new energy plan
Good morning, early birds. The government will finally -- finally -- reveal its energy plan this week as a report from the ACCC reveals the true cause of energy bill price increases, and the US demands a "please explain" from Australia after last week's defence contractor hack. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
3 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: government set to announce new energy plan”
“The state has no business telling us who we should love and how, sexually or otherwise,” Sydney’s Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher told attendees at Mass on Sunday”
and the church and religious leaders have stuff all business lecturing people either.
The Yes side could use this quote to show the Catholic Church supports their side.
The growing cost of renewables? We have been getting told for ages how much the cost of renewables is going down. However, this is the same bloke who has just shot down the CET.