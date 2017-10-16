Australian neoliberalism meets its conqueror: electricity
The problems of our failed electricity market are the same problems that crop up time and again when market economics is applied to crucial services.
Oct 16, 2017
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims
21 thoughts on “Australian neoliberalism meets its conqueror: electricity”
The great question remains – when will the voters realise that they are being sold a pup?
None of this is rocket science. Corporations only work for their directors and their shareholders – if you are neither of those you are throwing money at both. All the time, and at every single one of them.
And who exactly are they to vote for? (note for labourites: if the ALP was a convincing answer to this question I would not be asking it.)
I see this dumb voter/public argument trotted out on a number of issues, but do you Intelligent Liberals ever consider what would need to be done? Even within the narrow means of electoral politics you are asking for a major reformation of the political class at very least, devouring the incumbent major parties either from within or without. Such a project would end up stuck in the same circumstances the majors exist in, and would be a disappointment like Syriza.
What do you actually expect the public to do?
The malaise is more basic than you have analysed. It is a generic failure of government.
The state spends money on getting itself re-elected and looks upon taxation income as discretionary spending.
The government’s responsibilities is to provide the basis for society to work. That is providing Utilities of society. It does this by organising and providing these -water, power etc.
Neoliberal economics worked quite well whilst the government exercised control by providing competition. That is, it owned the Commonwealth Bank, Telstra [Telecom], Medibank Private etc. BUT by disposing national assets it relinquished the stabilising factor in the national economy and the neoliberal economics has effectively collapsed.
In trying to manage the side effects of bad decisions the government tries to implement patchwork of regulations, which do not work in the long run. Governments both Labor and Liberal by selling national assets have acted as liquidators .
It is not the purchasing companies that are a problem they have bought a business in good faith that they are there to make a substantial profit just the same as all of us. It is their good fortune to have struck lotto due to the incompetence of our elected representatives. That is the reason why nationally and internationally there is a move away from the present mob of politicians, the electors are not listening – they are tuning into new products ,One Nation, The Conservatives, Xenophon, Katter Party, anyone but Labor or Liberal..
And you think your named ‘new products’ will be any better/different from the two majors???
What planet are you living on!!!
try reading and understanding the comment – it was not a comment on the quality of the products nor an endorsement.
SNAP! Your first para Bernard encapsulates how and why Australian democracy is being dismantled.