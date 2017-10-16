Audio and video are the new ABC buzzwords, internal documents show
The ABC is preparing for yet another restructure announcement, where it's likely to make changes to increase communication and content between its silos.
Oct 16, 2017
The ABC’s upcoming restructure will mark a concerted shift away from its strict television and radio broadcasting divisions, focusing instead on cross-platform content and new technology, internal documents obtained by Crikey show. The specifics of the restructure are still being nutted out, and it’s unclear what effect the major restructure planned by managing director Michelle Guthrie will have on the ABC’s budget, or jobs, but it is believed that it will have a big impact on who wields power within the organisation.
2 thoughts on “Audio and video are the new ABC buzzwords, internal documents show”
“VR and AI are the way of the future.”
Sounds like expensive consultant techno-gabble guff.
We go to the ABC for news and current affairs. The ABC doesn’t to need to chase us around ever-changing fads. The ways we use to go to the ABC are our TV screens and our wireless sets, not “apps” on silly little hand held screens (especially when we’re driving). The ‘restructuring’ is already set to deprive us of programmes of rigour and depth such as Lateline in which the world’s movers and shakers talk directly to *us* via the presenters. Those “restructurers” the LNP government has imposed on ABC management have already debased Lateline into a kaleidoscope of gimmicky pieces of footage with neither coherence nor depth nor relevance, and even the serious part is becoming a platform for peddling the wares of outfits like the Brussels Eurocracy.
Since ABC TV is so chock full of house ads maybe a house ad it might present frequently and prominently would be a clear message inviting feedback and showing how to do so using standard means with real sentences in writing (i.e. not just a hand-held “app” or a long wait on a phone call to nowhere). And please, not merely through Facebook unless at least they display a URL for their relevant Facebook page.