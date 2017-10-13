The High Court is now deliberating on the futures of the “Citizenship Seven” after arguments wrapped up yesterday, but predicting what will happen next is not black and white. Whatever the court rules, it’s unlikely that it will mean all in, all out. And it gets more complicated from there — some senators have already resigned, some plan on coming back and some face replacements who aren’t even from their own party. So, with the full knowledge that the High Court is yet to make a decision, what would happen next for each of the Seven if they are found to have not been eligible for a seat in Parliament in the first place? Does that mean they are goneski? Or is it back in a jiffy?