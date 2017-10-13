Trump-backing US Congressman in hot water over Aussie company
A Republican Congressman and early Trump supporter is under investigation amid suspicions he gave a leg-up to an Australian biotech company
Oct 13, 2017
A Republican Congressman and early Trump supporter is under investigation amid suspicions he gave a leg-up to an Australian biotech company
A US Congressional ethics oversight body says New York Republican House of Representatives member Chris Collins may have broken US federal law when he took actions to help listed Australian biotech Innate Immunotherapeutics, in which Collins holds a big stake.
Powered by Taboola