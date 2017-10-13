Rundle: Weinstein’s ruin epitomises how we do politics now
Paradoxically, the one industry that won't be reformed is Hollywood.
Oct 13, 2017
Paradoxically, the one industry that won't be reformed is Hollywood.
Were you to cast someone in a Harvey Weinstein-produced movie about sexual predators, you’d almost certainly cast someone who looks like Harvey Weinstein — an ogreish man-mountain, someone who tumbled into filmmaking through the business side — whose bullying of employees and would-be stars alike has been a matter of public record for decades. Is that one reason why the Weinstein scandal is widening, growing, beyond all limits, swallowing up not only all of entertainment, but a large part of the news proper?
Powered by Taboola
13 thoughts on “Rundle: Weinstein’s ruin epitomises how we do politics now”
An amusing introduction but selecting a representative sentence for the article as a whole I decided upon :
“Paradoxically, the one industry that won’t be reformed is Hollywood. Weinstein’s weird, obsessive and fetishistic demands are the exception; the rule is that beautiful young women and men who turn up to get into movies or TV will only do so if they fuck an agent/producer/director six times, straight-up vanilla.”
The history of self-censorship or moral behaviour or whatever the best term might be for Hollywood is rather more complex that what the author, apparently, supposes. The place has an extensive history of exploitation and, appealing to any of the authoritative references concerning its history, it was considerably worse during the silent era then during the Great Depression. Indeed the joint was upon the threshold of being closed down circa 1920-ish and all that save it was its capacity to reform itself in the nick of time. From then on master bedrooms possessed two single beds and hugs and kisses had stipulated time limits; three seconds for the latter and six seconds for the former (if memory serves).
As with most notorious acts Its just a matter of who gets caught and who gets away.