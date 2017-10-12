Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks
When you imagine the level of rage that Tony Abbott must be living with, the "climate change is good" speech makes perfect sense.
Don’t the Australian denialist right just love the Global Warming Policy Forum, the venue for Tony Abbott’s now notorious “climate change is good” speech. The private body, spun off from UK “charity” the Global Warming Policy Foundation, after the latter nearly lost its tax-deduction status, was founded by former UK Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, whose discredited book on climate change has become a black bible for the denialists. John Howard spoke to the GWPF four years ago, and it was there that he revealed that he’d been lying about his beliefs about climate change while in politics. The Rodent had announced “significant measures” on climate change, in 2007, as the election loomed. In 2013, he “recanted”:
60 thoughts on “Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks”
