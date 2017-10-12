Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks
When you imagine the level of rage that Tony Abbott must be living with, the "climate change is good" speech makes perfect sense.
Oct 12, 2017
Don’t the Australian denialist right just love the Global Warming Policy Forum, the venue for Tony Abbott’s now notorious “climate change is good” speech. The private body, spun off from UK “charity” the Global Warming Policy Foundation, after the latter nearly lost its tax-deduction status, was founded by former UK Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, whose discredited book on climate change has become a black bible for the denialists. John Howard spoke to the GWPF four years ago, and it was there that he revealed that he’d been lying about his beliefs about climate change while in politics. The Rodent had announced “significant measures” on climate change, in 2007, as the election loomed. In 2013, he “recanted”:
29 thoughts on “Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks”
Am I imagining it, or did I just hear Ruv’s eyeballs explode?
Is it possible that Abbott is the secret love child of Howard, how else can the lock step relationship be explained, Howard is like Oliver Cromwell, the puritanical conservative religious fanatic who turned out to be more corrupt and greedy than the king he replaced and Abbott is like his hangman, all ways at Howard`s beck and call for every dirty job.
“It’s an object-lesson in how ideology works: you don’t just assert something as true, you find an abstract, systemic argument for why it’s true.”
The desiccated coconut and his nasty little mate, the mad monk, like all of their neo-liberal fellow travelers don’t construct arguments to convince themselves that something is true, but to confound the bewildered herds of the ordinary people. The thing the ruling class fear most is democracy. If ordinary people were not confused by the neo-liberal propaganda about the critical issues of free trade, terrorism and climate change they hope that ordinary people will remain impotent as players in Real Politik.
This will allow the true rulers to follow the maxim that Adam Smith warned us of:
“All for ourselves, and nothing for other people, seems, in every age of the world, to have been the vile maxim of the masters of mankind.”
Truth has no relevance in the public statements these people make. Their public utterances are not to inform they are to confuse. Their skills stem from Freud’s Nephew Edmond Bearnaise who taught the elites that the only currency of any use with the proletariat was the manipulation of their emotions. This particular man got the US into the first world war and got women to smoke. My aunt died prematurely from cigarette smoking as a result of his propoganda. A nasty death from bladder cancer and resulting lymphodema .
Why should we think the issues climate change and the counter propaganda of the elites will be any less malevolent than this.
One thing I Howard is right about, nothing much will be done about climate change. This is not because it shouldn’t; it is because of nasty, little toads like him.
If Howard is a toad (which is an insult to toads), then Abbott is chytridomycosis .