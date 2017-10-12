Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks
When you imagine the level of rage that Tony Abbott must be living with, the "climate change is good" speech makes perfect sense.
Oct 12, 2017
Don’t the Australian denialist right just love the Global Warming Policy Forum, the venue for Tony Abbott’s now notorious “climate change is good” speech. The private body, spun off from UK “charity” the Global Warming Policy Foundation, after the latter nearly lost its tax-deduction status, was founded by former UK Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, whose discredited book on climate change has become a black bible for the denialists. John Howard spoke to the GWPF four years ago, and it was there that he revealed that he’d been lying about his beliefs about climate change while in politics. The Rodent had announced “significant measures” on climate change, in 2007, as the election loomed. In 2013, he “recanted”:
20 thoughts on “Rundle: Howard and Abbott are delusional, self-indulgent, climate-denying throwbacks”
While I have no time for Tony Abbott, lots of us Catholics would appreciate it, Guy, if you didn’t lump us in with his view of the world. Even John Paul II, widely regarded as the most conservative Pope in many a generation, would have thought Abbott’s view of the world, and their common faith, a little reactionary. As for the intellectual Benedict XVI, another conservative, I can see his German lips pursing at the very thought of what Abbott spouts.
agreed
Howard is old (so we’ll give him a grudging benefit of the doubt that he is affected by senility), but Abbott is younger than me and has some intelligence. Surely he is just playing a spoiler here because it makes him feel good about himself in a Jesuit sort of way? Andrew Bolt’s rim-job of an article today regarding TA’s wise musings nearly made me puke. Bolt is like the altar boy who really really wants to kiss the priest and so fawns over him and everything he says. He could be stupid, or infatuated, or most likely both. Blech.
That must mean that Howard’s senility set in at about age 15!
Bolt loves Abbott because he’s the example of how far monomania, ignorance and incompetence can get you in this fair land.
I loved this so much.
‘They would rather see the planet burn than admit that the green/environmental movement was right’. That about sums them up.
Thanks Guy. That was one hell of a good rant. I had always thought that Sir Les Patterson was Dame Edna in drag. I stand corrected (and I’d prefer Patterson as a PM).
But some well meaning lunatic tries to head butt Abbott and they’re the bad guy.