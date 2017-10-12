News Corp lectures its readers: sexual harassment is appalling

“Hollywood has much to learn from the appalling allegations of predatory behaviour surrounding Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein. For decades the film industry’s so-called “casting couch culture” — a euphemism for trading sexual favours for a career in films — was the butt of cartoonists’ jokes. But there is nothing funny in the sordid claims about Weinstein, an industry titan and producer of some of Hollywood’s most successful movies.

“For 30 years Weinstein used his powerful position to sexually harass women seeking a career. Some have described being invited for business meetings, only to be asked to massage him or watch him shower. In at least eight instances Weinstein has reached substantial financial settlements with victims.

“The allegations against Weinstein reflect poorly on Hollywood and its modus operandi. There should be no place for such dinosaurs in an industry that wields immense cultural influence worldwide.” – The Australian editorial, yesterday